Elgin County acknowledges first COVID-19 death in one of its long-term care homes

Elgin County late Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 11, reported that it had been notified that a resident of its Terrace Lodge long-term care home had died in a COVID-19-related case.

The death was the first of its kind in any of the county’s three long-term care homes since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

County Warden Mary French, mayor of Aylmer, said, “Our condolences go out to this resident’s loves ones, and to the residents and staff of Terrace Lodge at this very difficult time.

“Pressure is building in all aspects of our community’s response to COVID-19, especially in long-term care. While we know it’s not possible to stop the spread, county staff are taking every action possible to slow it.”

As of late Tuesday afternoon, an outbreak of the virus continued at Terrace Lodge, with eight residents and three staff members confirmed as having COVID-19.

Elgin Manor in Southwold also had a continuing outbreak involving four staff members. Residents previously confirmed as positive for COVID-19 have since recovered.

At Bobier Villa in Dutton, a suspected outbreak there has ended.