Police college vaccination clinic now open to more

Due to relatively few appointments being made for a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Ontario Police College on Friday, Jan. 21, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., it’s now been opened up to a wider range of potential recipients.

Originally, it had been focused on schoolchildren and their parents, educators, childcare workers and school workers who weren’t teachers.

The health unit, in a statement, said “There are still many appointments available at this clinic. Because of this, we will accept walk-ins from people seeking a first dose, pregnant women and people aged 70 or older who are seeking a booster.”