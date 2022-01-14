Pop-up clinic at police college Friday, Jan. 21

Southwestern Public Health announced Friday, Jan. 14, that a “pop-up” COVID-19 vaccination clinic would be held at the Ontario Police College on Friday, Jan. 21, from 10 a.m. through 3 p.m.

Another will be held at the Tillsonburg Community Centre on Tuesday, Jan. 25, during the same hours. Between them, the clinics will have 1,100 spaces for vaccine recipients.

The clinics are for school staff members and childcare workers, children aged 5 through 11 years old and their parents, and employees of long-term care and retirement homes.

Appointments can be booked online through www.covidvaccineLM.ca. When asked what priority population you belong to, choose “Targeted Populations.”