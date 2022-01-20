Update on outbreaks at Elgin County homes

Elgin County’s long-term care homes issued an update on COVID-19 outbreaks on Wednesday, Jan. 19.

Terrace Lodge in Malahide continues to have a confirmed outbreak in one of its four residential wings. All other wings are now out of suspected outbreak status.

A total of 19 residents tested positive for the virus, seven of which have since recovered fully, and four staff were confirmed to have COVID-19, two of whom have fully recovered. One resident died during the outbreak.

Elgin Manor in Southwold still has suspected outbreaks in all its residential areas, and is awaiting the results of additional testing. All residents previously reported as having COVID-19 have recovered.

Bobier Villa in Dutton has a suspected outbreak in two residential areas, with one confirmed case involving a resident, and is also awaiting the results of additional testing.

The homes, in a joint statement, noted that as an additional precaution brought on by the highly-contagious Omicron variant of COVID-19, protective eyewear had to be worn by all staff, visitors, support workers and volunteers who entered a home. They all must also take a rapid test for COVID-19 before entry.