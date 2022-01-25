Update on outbreaks in county homes

Elgin County issued the following update on COVID-19 outbreaks at its three long-term care homes on Monday, Jan. 24:

Terrace Lodge long-term care home has had a total of 19 confirmed cases involving residents, 11 of whom has since recovered. Two deaths have occurred.

Terrace Lodge has four confirmed cases among its workers, three of whom have since recovered.

Elgin Manor has a total of nine confirmed cases involving residents and three involving staff members.

Finally, Bobier Villa had one resident who tested positive for COVID-19, but has since recovered. The home remains in a suspected outbreak as testing continues.