Update on Terrace Lodge outbreak

Elgin County on Friday, Jan. 14, reported that Terrace Lodge long-term care home in Malahide remained in a COVID-19 outbreak with a total of 11 residents who have tested positive for the virus, four of which have since recovered, and three staff members, two of which have now recovered.

One resident at Terrace Lodge died during the outbreak.

An outbreak at Elgin Manor in Southwold continued, but the county was just waiting on final test results to confirm that all the residents who came down with COVID-19 had recovered.

Finally, Bobier Villa in Dutton was in a suspected outbreak with one confirmed case involving a resident. All other residents and employees who had earlier tested positive for the virus have now recovered.