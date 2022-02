Colby Loewen of host Aylmer Minor Hockey’s Under 11 Rep team juggled the puck down the ice during a playoff game against Ingersoll at East Elgin Community Complex on Friday night, Feb. 11. Aylmer came out on top of a hotly-contested third period for a 3-2 victory. Aylmer currently has three wins and one loss and is atop its Tier 1 playoffs group. (AE/Rob Perry)