Boosters for teens; weekend clinic at EESS

Southwestern Public Health has announced that effective Friday, Feb. 18, teens ages 12 through 17 who had already received two doses of COVID-19 vaccine would become eligible for a third, booster dose at mass immunization clinics in St. Thomas and Woodstock.

Recipients must be at least 12 on the day they receive the booster, and would be given Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine as recommended by the Ontario Ministry of Health.

They should also have received their second dose of vaccine at least six months or 168 days before getting the booster, the health unit stated.

Boosters can also be obtained through participating local pharmacies.

Weekend clinics

East Elgin Secondary School will be host to a weekend immunization clinic on Saturday, March 5, from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Walk-in patients will be welcome.

Another weekend clinic will be held at West Elgin Secondary School on Saturday, Feb. 26, from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.