County updates outbreaks, coming changes to homes’ rules

In a statement issued Friday, Feb. 2, Elgin County announced that two of its three long-term care homes, Terrace Lodge in Malahide and Bobier Villa in Dutton, were currently free of COVID-19 outbreaks that started in January.

Elgin Manor remains in an outbreak, with confirmed cases of the virus in one residential wing and suspected cases in another.

The home has so far had 25 resident cases, 17 of whom had since recovered, and six staff cases, three of whom have recovered.

Turning to restrictions on visits to long-term care homes, imposed after the highly-contagious Omicron variant of COVID-19 struck in January, the Ontario Ministry of Long-Term Care has announced the following changes effective as of Monday, Feb. 7;

The maximum number of designated caregivers for each resident will increase to four from two, though as before only two at a time could visit;

And that residents who have had a minimum of three doses of COVID-19 vaccine will be able to leave the homes for a “social day,” as long as they follow precautions such as staying out of crowded social gatherings, wore face masks and conformed to physical distancing.

Starting on Monday, Feb. 21:

Visits could resume by anyone 5 or older who had received at least two doses of vaccine;

Residents will be able to receive up to three visitors at a time;

Social absences from the home would expand;

And overnight social absences would be allowed for anyone with a minimum of three doses of vaccine.

As of Monday, March 14:

Visits by those under 5 could resume;

Residents would be able to receive up to four visitors at a time;

And vaccination requirements would be dropped for residents taking overnight social absences.

The county also noted the following reminders:

A surgical-grade mask and protective eyewear hsd to be worn by all staff, visitors, support workers and volunteers entering a home;

An N95 mask, gowns and gloves are required when visiting a resident who was in medical isolation;

Rapid antigen tests have to be taken for each visit, and results known before entering a home;

And visitors cannot eat or drink while inside a home.