A pedestrian gave his opinion of a “Freedom Convoy” of anti-vaccine mandate protesters that drove through Aylmer starting shortly before 1 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 3. Most of the convoy was made up of private cars and similar vehicles, with a few transport trucks and tractors thrown in. Police Chief Zvonko Horvat reported no untoward incidents during the protest, and participants obeyed traffic lights. (AE/Brett Hueston)