Just over half of Bayham fully vaccinated

Bayham continues to have the lowest percentage of residents fully vaccinated (two doses) against COVID-19, at 52.6 percent of the total population, followed by the north end of Malahide at 56.4 percent and Aylmer and the south end of Malahide at 62.8 percent, based on data from Southwestern Public Health.

By comparison, 89.7 percent of Central Elgin residents are fully vaccinated, and in St. Thomas and area 79.6 percent.

In Oxford County, Norwich has the lowest rate at 61.3 percent, followed by Blandford-Blenheim at 65.4 percent.

South-West Oxford, neighbouring Malahide and Bayham, has a rate of 72.6 percent and Tillsonburg 79 percent.

Across the health unit’s area, the average is 74.2 percent.