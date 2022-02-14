Local confirmed COVID-19 cases dropping

Southwestern Public Health reported 104 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 from the weekend in Elgin, St. Thomas and Oxford on Monday, Feb. 14, or an average just under 35 a day.

The number of ongoing cases being tracked by the health unit dropped to 394 Monday from 483 Friday.

Currently, 24 area residents are hospitalized with COVID-19, six of them in intensive care units, unchanged from Friday.

The health unit is also monitoring confirmed outbreaks of two or more cases at seven long-term care and retirement homes in its area, as well as one at Tillsonburg District Memorial Hospital.

Local confirmed ongoing cases include 123 in St. Thomas and area, 20 in Aylmer and Malahide, 12 in Central Elgin, five each in Bayham and Dutton Dunwich, three in Southwold and two in West Elgin.