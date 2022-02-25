Malahide seeks disaster aid for Port Bruce

Inspectors from the Disaster Recovery Assistance for Ontarians program will visit Port Bruce on Friday, Feb. 25, to see if residents affected by flooding on Feb. 17 and 18 will qualify for provincial assistance.

In a statement, Malahide Township said the township had requested aid for residents from the program, and provincial and other representatives from DRAO would visit the village and a sampling of properties damaged in the flooding.

Only some properties would be visited, the township said, but that didn’t mean others who were not wouldn’t qualify for assistance, if financial help was approved. This tour was only to determine if Port Bruce qualified for assistance.