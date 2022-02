Southwestern Public Health on Monday, Feb. 28, announced the coming dates for “pop-up” COVID-19 vaccination clinics:

Thursday March 3, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Malahide Community Place in Springfield;

Tuesday, March 8, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., East Elgin Community Complex in Aylmer;

Thursday, March 10, 12 noon to 6 p.m., Straffordville Community Centre;

Thursday, March 10, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., Belmont library;

Thursday, March 24, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., East Elgin Community Complex in Aylmer.