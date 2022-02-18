Port Bruce flooding update

Water levels remain high in Port Bruce on Friday morning, Feb. 18, after Catfish Creek flooded the community the previous afternoon.

Malahide Administrator Adam Betteridge said entry points to the village remain closed to non-essential visitors. Anyone requiring temporary shelter could find it Sommerfeld Church in Mount Salem.

A handful of Port Bruce residents spent the night there, he noted. St. John’s Ambulance took over running the shelter from municipal employees at 10 p.m. Thursday.

The evacuees were provided with dinner, beverages and other necessities Thursday night, and that continued Friday morning, he reported.

The high water is expected to subside later today. Meanwhile, he said, township workers and firefighters would continue to assist with any resident emergencies in the village if needed.