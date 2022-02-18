Port Bruce roads slowly re-opening

Malahide Township issued a statement on Friday afternoon, Feb. 18, at 3:43 p.m. announcing that road access to Port Bruce was slowly re-opening.

Floodwater from Catfish Creek was receding, and public works crews were removing large chunks of ice and other debris obstructing roads.

“Residents are advised to utilize strict caution if and when returning to their properties and dwellings.”

Anyone in the village was asked to stay well clear of the road crews at work.