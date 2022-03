Aylmer Minor Hockey’s Under 11 Local League squads met head-to-head at East Elgin Community Complex on Wednesday night, Feb. 23. Somewhat confusingly, the Black team had on red away jerseys and the Red team black away jerseys. Here, Red players Ryerson Peacock, left, and Braxton Dyck, right, tried to squeeze out Black player Jace Underhill, middle. Black took the victory, 6-3. (AE/Rob Perry)