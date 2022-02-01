Wider eligibility for walk-in appointments

Effective immediately, Southwestern Public Health will open its mass vaccination clinics in St. Thomas, Tillsonburg and Woodstock to anyone 50 or older seeking a booster dose, pregnant women and anyone seeking a first dose, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. any day they are open, without the need for an advance reservation.

The health unit urged anyone eligible to act immediately, because on Monday, Feb. 7, those clinics would be open to walk-in clients of all ages.