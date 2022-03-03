Drugs, weapons seized by Aylmer Police

Aylmer Police executed two search warrants with help from the Ontario Provincial Police Tactics and Rescue Unit (TRU) and the St. Thomas Police Service street crimes unit at addressed on Sydenham Street and Melanie Drive during the early-morning hours of Wednesday, March 2.

Aylmer Police Chief Zvonko Horvat reported that the searches resulted in the seizure of about 360 grams of “crystal meth,” three pounds of illicit cannabis, morphine, benzodiazepine and other as-yet unidentified pills.

Officers also seized several prohibited weapons (including in a photo released by Aylmer Police what appear to be a switchblade and a “butterfly” knife, as well as a homemade Taser-like device).

Two men, 33 and 28, and a woman, 34, all from Melanie Drive have been charged with: possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking; possession of morphine for the purposes of trafficking; possession of Clonazepam for the purposes of trafficking; possession of cannabis for the purposes of trafficking; possession of a weapon (conducted energy weapon) for the purpose dangerous to the public peace; possession of stolen property; and possession of a weapon (switchblade) dangerous to the public peace

Chief Horvat said the investigation was continuing and further charges were pending.