Jason Heidt of host Aylmer Minor Hockey’s Under 11 Local League Red team skated past a fallen East Lambton player during a playoff game at East Elgin Community Complex on Thursday night, March 24. East Lambton won the game 5-2. Aylmer will play the same team at EECC on Saturday, March 26, at 2:15 p.m. and in East Lambton on Sunday, March 27 at 3 p.m. (AE/Rob Perry)