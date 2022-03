Janey Laur, 8, lined up a shot as she prepared to push her rock into the house during a “mini-game” for Junior curlers at Aylmer Curling Club on Sunday afternoon, March 20. The Junior program at the club instructs children from 5 through 16 yeas old in the fundamentals of the game. It’s now wrapped up for the season, and is set to resume in autumn. More pictures in the March 23 edition of The Aylmer Express. (AE Rob Perry)