Oxford man in 80s dies with COVID-19

Southwestern Public Health announced Monday, March 28, that an Oxford man in his 80s had become the 155th death linked to COVID-19 since the pandemic began two years ago.

His death was connected to an outbreak at Tillsonburg District Memorial Hospital, SWPH stated.

The health unit also reported that the number of Elgin, St. Thomas and Oxford residents with the virus had risen to 11 Monday, but none of them were in intensive care units.

In the last week, an outbreak of COVID-19 has also been declared at Aylmer Retirement Residence. As of Monday, four residents and two staff members had confirmed cases of the virus.

Ongoing local confirmed cases being tracked by the health unit include 84 in St. Thomas and area, 12 in Aylmer and Malahide, seven each in Central Elgin and West Elgin, six in Dutton Dunwich and two in Southwold.