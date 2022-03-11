Two more deaths, from February, announced by SWPH

Southwestern Public Health announced on Friday, March 11, that the deaths of two Elgin residents in February had been reclassified and linked to COVID-19.

The deaths were of woman in her 80s and a man in his 70s. They bring the total of local COVID-19 related fatalities since the pandemic was declared in Ontario exactly two years ago to 151.

The health unit also reported 43 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Elgin, St. Thomas and Oxford Friday from the previous two days, down from 61 from Wednesday’s two-day total.

The number of ongoing confirmed cases being tracked by SWPH rose to 231 Friday from 213 Wednesday.

Eight Southwestern region residents are hospitalized with COVID-19, three of them in intensive care units.

Local ongoing cases included 63 in St. Thomas and area, 17 in Aylmer and Malahide, 11 in Central Elgin, seven in Bayham, three in Dutton Dunwich and one in West Elgin.