Alastair Douglas of host Aylmer Minor Hockey’s Under 15 Rep team fired the puck past a Dunnville player during a “Rep Finale” tournament game at East Elgin Community Complex on Friday afternoon, April 1. The hardfought game ended in a 1-1 tie. The hometown team plays against Thorold Friday at 8:15 p.m. and against Oro Saturday at 8:15 p.m. Tournament finals are to be held Sunday. (AE/Rob Perry)