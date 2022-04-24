OPP investigating fatal crash

Constable Norm Kelso of Elgin Ontario Provincial Police reported Sunday afternoon, April 24, that a fatality had resulted from a single vehicle leaving the road and crashing on Ron McNeil Line east of Highbury Avenue at about 11:20 a.m. that morning.

OPP, Central Elgin firefighters and Elgin paramedics responded to the scene, where an unidentified person was pronounced dead.

The identity of the victim was being withheld pending notification of next of kind, he noted. The crash was under investigation by police technical specialists.