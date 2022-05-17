A perfect regular season for EESS boys

Hayden Kebbel of host East Elgin Secondary School fired a shot toward the St. Joseph’s Catholic High School net during the final game of the Thames Valley Southeast regular season for the South conference on Monday, May 16. EESS took a narrow 1-0 victory, ending the season with a perfect record of five wins and no losses. East Elgin is expected to play in a Thames Valley Southeast semifinal on Thursday, May 19. Watch here for an update on the site, which is yet to be determined. (AE/Rob Perry)