St. Thomas man latest COVID death

Southwestern Public Health reported Monday, May 9, that a St. Thomas man in his 80s had become the most recent death in Elgin, St. Thomas and Oxford attributed to COVID-19.

That brings the total number of COVID-related fatalities in the Southwestern region since the pandemic began to 165.

Currently, six area residents are hospitalized with the virus, with one in an intensive care unit.

The health unit also reported 72 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 from the weekend, or an average of 24 a day over three days, compared to 62 or an average of 31 a day over two days reported last Friday.

The number of ongoing cases being tracked by SWPH fell to 258 Monday from 355 Friday.

Local ongoing cases include 64 in St. Thomas and area, 15 in Central Elgin, 11 in Aylmer and Malahide, three in Bayham, two in West Elgin and one in Dutton Dunwich.