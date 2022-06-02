Driver charged in death of London bicyclist

A Stratford resident, 21, has been charged in connection with the death of bicyclist Michael Smith, 59, of London after a collision involving a stolen vehicle on Wilson Line in Malahide on Sunday, Oct. 30.

Elgin Ontario Provincial Police Constable Norm Kelso noted that two other persons also arrested at that time have also been charged, but the OPP was not releasing details on that yet beyond that they were passengers in the stolen vehicle.

The Stratford resident has been charged with failing to stop at an accident causing death, theft and possession of property obtained by crime.

OPP from Elgin and Middlesex, Malahide and Central Elgin firefighters and Elgin paramedics had responded to the collision on Wilson Line east of Belmont Road on Oct. 30.

Mr. Smith was pronounced dead at the scene.

The three arrested that day were found with help from the OPP’s West Region canine unit and Emergency Response Team members.