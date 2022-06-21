Motorcyclist killed in Bayham crash

A motorcyclist died in a crash on Heritage Line between Mitchell Road and Maple Grove Road in Bayham on Tuesday, June 21, at about 5:49 p.m., Acting Sergeant Ed Sanchuk reported on behalf of Elgin Ontario Provincial Police.

He reported that OPP, Bayham firefighters and paramedics from Elgin and Oxford responded to the crash involving the motorcycle and another vehicle.

The motorcyclist had been heading east on Heritage Line when the rider collided with a westbound vehicle. The motorcyclist was thrown and suffered life-threatening injuries, and was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver of the other vehicle and a passenger were taken to hospital as a precaution, A/Sgt. Sanchuk said.

The identity of the motorcyclist is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. The crash remains under investigation by OPP.