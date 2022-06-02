Rob Flack on way to win in Elgin-Middlesex-London

Progressive Conservative Party candidate Rob Flack has taken what seems to be an insurmountable lead in the race to be Elgin-Middlesex-London’s new MPP.

As of 9:51 p.m. on Thursday, June 2, with 56 out of 72 polls reporting, he led with 18,787 votes, or just over 50 percent of the total cast to that point.

Andy Kroeker of the New Democratic Party was second with 6,689 and Heather Jackson of the Liberals third with 6,279.

Trailing were the the other candidates, including: Matt Millar, New Blue Party, 1,977; Amanda Stark, Green Party, 1,699; Brigitte Belton, Ontario Party, 948; Dave Plumb, Freedom Party, 234; and Malahchi Male, Consensus Party, 175.