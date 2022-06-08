Thames Centre resident, 91, died after Imperial-Ron McNeil crash

A Thames Centre resident, 91, died after a collision involving two sports-utility vehicles (SUVs) at the intersection of Imperial Road and Ron McNeil Line on Monday, June 6, about 12:40 p.m.

Acting Sergeant Ed Sanchuk on behalf of Elgin Ontario Provincial Police said Wednesday, June 8, that the two SUVs collided at the intersection, and the driver and one passenger from each taken to hospital to be treated for injuries.

One of the passengers, the Thames Centre resident, later succumbed to injuries received in the crash.

The identity of the passenger is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.