Two injured in crash

Elgin Ontario Provincial Police and Malahide Fire Department reported that two vehicles crashed at the intersection of John Wise Line and Imperial Road south of Aylmer on Friday, June 17, at about 6:54 a.m.

OPP Acting Sergeant Ed Sanchuk said a small car and a pickup truck collided, and one motorist had to be extricated from a vehicle.

Malahide Fire Chief Jef Spoor said the two drivers involved, accompanied by paramedics, were sent to hospital to be treated for injuries that A/Sgt. Sanchuk described as “non-life threatening.”

A/Sgt. Sanchuk said OPP had dealt with several crashes that morning. “Check twice, it will save a life” before entering an intersection.

Chief Spoor said the crash also damaged a telecommunications box on the northeast corner of the intersection. Internet, telephone and television cable service was interrupted to an area around the intersection as a result. (AE/contributed photo)