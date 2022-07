Motorcyclist Nicholas Cheeseman, 34, of Port Stanley died in a crash at the intersection of Elm Street and Coulter Avenue in southeast St. Thomas on Thursday, July 28, at about 8:30 p.m., Elgin Ontario Provincial Police reported.

Derek Rogers on behalf of the OPP said the crash involved a motorcycle and a passenger vehicle. Mr. Cheeseman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police continue to investigate the crash.