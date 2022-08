Karen Becher of London on her Case IHI tractor “Deer Hunter” kicked up enough dust to almost hide the weighted sled it was pulling during a “Mini-Rod” tractor pull at Aylmer Fair on Saturday afternoon, Aug. 13. The “Motorized Mayhem” weekend at the fair was to resume later that afternoon with the biggest attraction each year, the demolition derby starting about 4:30 p.m. (AE/Rob Perry)