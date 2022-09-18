Spitfires leading Dolphins 3-1

Goalie Natan Farhi of host Aylmer Spitfires, at the team’s regular-season home opener at East Elgin Community Complex Sunday afternoon, Sept. 18, fended off a Dorchester Dolphins shot in the first period. Dolphins scored only 50 seconds into the game, but Spitfires came back to score three of their own before the end of opening period. Aylmer was still ahead 3-1 with four minutes remaining in the second period. Final score will be posted here when it becomes available. (AE/Rob Perry)