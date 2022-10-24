AYLMER VOTES – Couckuyt Mayor, Barbour Deputy Mayor
Monday night, Oct. 24, The Town of Aylmer posted the following municipal election results to their website:
MAYOR
Jack Couckuyt (712 votes) (ELECTED)
Ted McDonald (539 votes)
Tom Charlton (450 votes)
DEPUTY MAYOR
Pete Barbour (1181 votes) (ELECTED)
Fred Buro (301 votes)
Isaac Neufeld (177 votes)
Five councillors were acclaimed: Jamie Chapman, Kathryn Desrosiers, Arthur Oslach, Jason Rauhe and William Vanraes.
See full coverage in the Oct. 26 edition.
