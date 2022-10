Setter Hunter Norris of host East Elgin Secondary School’s Senior boys volleyball team backwards-dug the ball toward the net during a match against West Elgin on Tuesday, Oct. 25. EESS won the first game 25-21, but then lost the next two 22-25 and 21-25 before coming back to take the two last games and the match 25-19 and 15-12. (AE/Rob Perry)