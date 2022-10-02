Elgin OPP looking for mother, newborn

Elgin Ontario Provincial Police are asking the public’s help finding Deanna Smith-Scott, 27, and her newborn baby out of concern for their well-being.

Const. Patti Cote, on behalf of Elgin OPP, said Ms. Smith-Scott and her baby were last seen in Union in Central Elgin on Sunday, Oct. 2, at 2:45 a.m. They were believed to be in a grey or silver vehicle with Ontario licence plates BPJC 104.

OPP had been asked to check on their welfare. Ms. Smith-Scott is described as being about five feet five inches tall, with a medium build and long hair.

Anyone with information on her whereabout was asked to contact Elgin OPP at 1-888-310-1122.