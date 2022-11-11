A trio of titles for East Elgin Secondary School

Three East Elgin Secondary School sports teams won championship titles on Thursday, Nov. 10, starting with the Senior girls basketball squad, which won the Thames Valley Regional AA championship, defeating Central Elgin Collegiate Institute 53-23 at EESS.

The girls advance to a WOSSAA tournament in Stratford next week.

The EESS Junior boys football team won the Tier 2 Thames Valley Regional championship with a convincing 42-7 victory over Ingersoll District Collegiate Institute in St. Thomas, but that’s as far as they’ll go in playoffs. Only teams in the top Tier 1 division advance to WOSSAA.

And the Senior boys football team won the Tier 2 Thames Valley Regional consolation championship with a 20-8 win over Tillsonburg Glendale, again in St. Thomas.

Look for more pictures in the Nov. 16 edition of The Aylmer Express. (AE/Rob Perry)