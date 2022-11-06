Public schools will remain closed

Thames Valley District School Board announced on Sunday, Nov. 6, that schools would remain closed “until further notice,” and children will continue to receive lessons remotely.

School buses will not run, and before- and after-school programs, childcare centres and EarlyON Family Centres at schools will also be closed, “due to health and safety concerns.”

Employees represented by the Canadian Union of Public Employees walked off the job at both Thames Valley and London District School Board schools on Friday, Nov. 4, in response to Ontario legislation requiring them to accept a new contract and remain at work.

CUPE represents about 2,500 TVDSB full-time and 1,000 casual workers, including educational assistants, early childhood educators, school and central office administrative staff, technical support workers, custodians and maintenance staff.

LDCSB has not yet made an announcement on what it will do, as of Sunday, Nov. 5, at 5 p.m.