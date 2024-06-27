Driver charged in hit-and-run fatality, victim named

A Thamesville man, 35, has been charged by St. Thomas Police in connection with the recent hit-and-run death of pedestrian Carissa George, 34, of St. Thomas.

He’s been charged with failing to stop at the scene of an accident and two counts of operating a motor vehicle while prohibited from doing so.

The collision between Ms. George and a motor vehicle cocured at the intersection of Sunset Road and Fingal Line in St. Thomas on Saturday, June 22, at 1:20 a.m.

She was taken to hospital by paramedics, and later succumbed to her injuries.

