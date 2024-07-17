Body of missing swimmer, 14, found

The body of a London boy, 14, reported missing in the waters of Lake Erie off Port Stanley’s Main Beach on Sunday afternoon, July 14, was discovered on Tuesday, July 16.

Elgin Ontario Provincial Police Constable Brett Phair said at 1 p.m. Sunday, two individuals, a 44-year-old and a 17-year-old were seen struggling in the water and were pulled out by lifeguards from Central Elgin’s Beach Rescue Service.

On shore, the two told lifeguards another boy was still in the water.

Lifeguards, OPP officers, the OPP’s Underwater Search and Recovery Unit, an OPP helicopter, Canada’s Joint Rescue Command Centre, Central Elgin firefighters and many volunteers helped comb the lake near the beach, but without success.

Const. Phair said police and the family of the boy wanted to thank the volunteers for their efforts.