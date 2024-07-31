Legend Rubber cleaning up after fire

Legend Rubber of Bayham hopes to be back in production by the end of this week after a major fire in the early-morning hours of Monday, July 29.

The company manufactures rubber livestock mats for use in beef cattle and dairy barns.

Chief Marketing Officer Brendan Church said the company was grateful to Bayham volunteer firefighters, as well at to firefighters from neighbouring municipalities called in to deal with the blaze, including Tillsonburg, Courtland, Central Elgin, Malahide and Aylmer.

“They were incredible and contained the fire very quickly,” he stated, describing them as “Legends!”

Legend Rubber was also relieved that no one was hurt in the blaze, he added.

