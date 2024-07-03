Putting on a Canada Day “gun show”

In a moment of frivolity, Elgin-Middlesex-London MP Karen Vecchio, Aylmer Mayor Jack Couckuyt, MPP Rob Flack and Malahide Mayor Dominique Giguère showed off their muscles during the annual joint Canada Day celebration at East Elgin Community Complex on Monday, July 1. Afterward, they further flexed their muscles by cutting and serving pieces of a Canada Day birthday cake. At dusk, a spectacular fireworks display organized by Aylmer Kinsmen Club lit up the sky. More coverage of Canada Day celebrations at the Complex and in Port Burwell, Belmont and Port Stanley in the July 3 edition of The Aylmer Express. (AE/Rob Perry)