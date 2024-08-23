Owner of lost bull sought

Elgin OPP are looking for the owner of a lost bull found in Central Elgin.

Police investigated a report of a bull running at large on Belmont Road near Ferguson Line on Saturday, Aug. 17, at about 7 p.m.

Assisted by members of the public, officers corralled the bull and arranged for its safe transportation to a local farm, which will care for it until the owner is found.

Police are asking anyone who might know who owns the bull to contact Elgin OPP to arrange its safe return.

(AE/contributed)