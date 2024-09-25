Express Thanksgiving Food Drive kicks off

The annual Aylmer Express Thanksgiving Food Drive kicked off this week, with donation bags included in the newspaper.

Donations will go to East Eglin Community Assistance Program’s Corner Cupboard food bank in Aylmer or the St. Thomas Elgin Food Bank in St. Thomas (pictured here with Operations Manager Sarah Coleman, left, and Administration Manager Karen McDade).

The campaign comes at a time when both food banks are reporting rising need for their services and some reductions in donations due to difficult financial times for donors.

Full details in the Sept. 25 edition of The Aylmer Express. (AE/Rob Perry)