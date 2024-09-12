OPP investigating Archie Coulter altercation

Elgin Ontario Provincial Police are warning local residents to take care after an incident at Archie Coulter Conservation Area on Brouwers Line in Central Elgin that left one person with minor injuries on Wednesday, Sept. 11, about about 5:55 p.m.

The injured person was walking along a trail, and was approached from behind. “Physical contact was made by another individual,” Elgin OPP Const. Brett Phair reported.

He reminded trail users and residents in the area of the conservation area “to always be aware of their surroundings and to report any suspicious individuals or activities to the police immediately.”

The investigation into the incident continues. Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact Elgin OPP.