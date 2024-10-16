Elementary harriers race through Steen Park

Elementary schools from the region competed at a cross-country meet at Steen Park in Aylmer on Wednesday, Oct. 9. Left picture, Paisley Bakker, Gr. 7, of Immanuel Christian School led the way up a steep slope in the girls Senior 2.5-kilometre cross-country race. She took the gold medal in that event. The school’s other medalist was Cecilia Saarloos, who took the silver medal in girls Senior race. Right picture, Myles Gonder, left, and Lucas Hepburn, both Gr. 5 pupils at South Dorchester Public School, paced each other through a wooded section of Steen. Schoolmate Ava Rusin won the girls Bantam race, while Aaliyiah Stevenson placed third. More pictures are in the Oct. 16 edition of The Aylmer Express. (AE/Rob Perry)