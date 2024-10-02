Free public skate for diversity

Jaydon Ball, 17, a Grade 12 student at East Elgin Secondary School, is hosting a free public skate at East Elgin Community Complex on Saturday, Oct. 5, from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., and he wants everyone to come.

Someone without skates doesn’t have to worry—skate rentals will also be free that night.

The event is themed “Breaking The Ice,” and it’s aimed at bringing together East Elgin area’s increasingly diverse cultures, including those who have never tried ice-skating.

For full details, see the Oct. 2 edition of The Aylmer Express. (AE/Rob Perry)