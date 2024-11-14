Christmas Tour of Homes this weekend

Yvonne Gavey, left, and Tricia Van Gorp, right, members of a decorating team, helped owner Mary Giesbrecht prepare the interior of the home she shares with husband Frank as one of the stops in the Aylmer and Malahide Museum’s 20th annual Christmas Tour of Homes this coming weekend. The show will run Friday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets costing $25 are available at the museum’s East Street site and from some downtown stores. The Giesbrecht home, a two-story brick house built in 1870, is on Springfield Road just south of Springfield, and Mary noted Christmas was always a big deal for their family. (AE/Rob Perry)